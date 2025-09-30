Dog owner forced man who ran it over to dig its grave

Alberto Joshua Hernandez, 22, was charged with aggravated kidnapping and robbery after forcing the driver who ran over and killed his dog to dig its grave.

According to an arrest document obtained by KLTV, the victim told police he was driving home on Sept. 8 when he hit an animal. He pulled over, and a silver Ford pickup stopped behind him. Documents say Hernandez got out of the pickup and pointed a gun at the victim, threatening to shoot him. The victim said he pleaded for his life, according to the affidavit. Hernandez allegedly forced the man at gunpoint to pick up the dog's body from a nearby ditch and carry it to his yard. The affidavit says he took the man's keys and phone, then kept the gun pointed while he demanded the man take a shovel and dig a hole to bury the dog.

If you're tempted to read this as John Hick's excessive grief, what the suspect allegedly did next might kill your sympathy.

The victim said Hernandez then went into the house and came back with an AR-style gun with optics and two attached magazines, according to the affidavit. He forced the man to walk back to the vehicles, get in Hernandez' truck and drive them to an ATM as compensation for the dog

Hernandez got $200, but will have to come up with a lot more to get out of jail.

His bond for those charges has been set at $300,000. He also faces eight on-sight drug-related charges with bonds totaling $360,000.

