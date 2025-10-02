Deus Ex remaster looks like a dystopian nightmare in all the wrong ways

Metal Gear Solid Delta this is not. With the venerable cyberpunk political thriller series Deus Ex dead in the water, one would think that even a crumb of content would be taken as the second coming of Jesus Christ by series fans… before actually watching the trailer. The other JC has never looked rougher, with Deus Ex Remastered's artlessly applied upscaling serving to highlight the original game's visual flaws rather than compensate for them. How does a game slated for a 2026 release often look worse than one from a quarter century prior?

The answer, of course, is that this remaster is being handled by Aspyr, best-known for butchering the much-loved Star Wars Battlefront games with a truly atrocious set of remasters. I'm not surprised that they'd run the game through an AI upscaler and call it a day without a second thought for insignificant little things like 'cohesion' and 'art style', but I'm disappointed nonetheless.