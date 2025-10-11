Timex reissues its first LCD digital watch

The Q Timex 1975 SSQ reincarnates the company's first liquid-crystal wristwatch, now 50 years old and rarely found in wearable shape. Stainless steel and always-on, it was cutting edge then and a 38mm retro treat now. It ships later this month and can be pre-ordered for $159.

The Q Timex 1975 SSQ Digital Reissue is a '70s LCD trailblazer reimagined for today. Housed in a recycled stainless-steel case, this modern-day reissue is thoughtfully elevated with a sunburst-brushed top and polished case sides, accompanied by a bold navy acrylic lens around the 'always-on' LCD display. The coordinating brushed stainless-steel bracelet ties the look together, delivering a seamless blend of retro style and modern durability. In addition to regular timekeeping, this digital throwback is…

1975 was a good year for digital watches, but the one that always comes to mind was Sinclair's Black Watch. Buttonless and extremely cool to look at, it was otherwise an exemplary Sinclair product: cheap, sold as a kit, and catastrophically flawed.

The watch suffered from serious inherent design flaws. These included the batteries only having a 10-day life and being difficult to replace. This was despite advertisement claims that the batteries lasted a year. The quartz crystal was temperature-sensitive, causing the watch to run at different speeds according to the ambient temperature. The LED display brightness was rather weak, making it difficult to read in well-lit environments. The case switches were unreliable, as were the clips that were intended to hold the plastic case together. The kit version was found to be very difficult for hobbyists to assemble.