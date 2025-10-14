Leaked Young Republicans chat overflows with racist slurs and threats

Politico obtained seven months of Telegram chats between young GOP leaders based in New York, Kansas, Arizona, and Vermont. The leaked messages reveal Young Republican leadership discussing using gas chambers to handle political opponents, "watermelon people," and confer a love of Hitler.
They referred to Black people as monkeys and "the watermelon people" and mused about putting their political opponents in gas chambers. They talked about raping their enemies and driving them to suicide and lauded Republicans who they believed support slavery.
William Hendrix, the Kansas Young Republicans' vice chair, used the words "n–ga" and "n–guh," variations of a racial slur, more than a dozen times in the chat. Bobby Walker, the vice chair of the New York State Young Republicans at the time, referred to rape as "epic." Peter Giunta, who at the time was chair of the same organization, wrote in a message sent in June that "everyone that votes no is going to the gas chamber."
Giunta was referring to an upcoming vote on whether he should become chair of the Young Republican National Federation, the GOP's 15,000-member political organization for Republicans between 18 and 40 years old.Politico
What would have once been shocking is now just yup. There really aren't any surprises in the chats. These are Young Republicans inspired by the likes of Charlie Kirk, Nick Fuentes, and Stephen Miller. That they discuss people in private in such a disgusting manner and have an obvious Nazi-worship thing going on is disgusting. I don't think anyone is surprised, however. This is the culture the GOP encourages to stay in power.
