President of NYU College Republicans is fired for saying Barron Trump is an "oddity"

The weak-kneed members of NYU's College Republicans of America chapter forced their president to resign after she told Vanity Fair that Barron Trump was "an oddity on campus."

"He's sort of like an oddity on campus. He goes to class, he goes home," Kaya Walker said on the topic of Donald Trump's youngest son, who started his freshman year at the liberal university in September.

Walker also mentioned that Barron "deserved a more normal college experience," according to Vanity Fair, and "recalled a joking remark from one of her professors that 'he doesn't really belong here.'" And for these seemingly inconsequential remarks, she was told to step down.

And after NYU's CRA told its president to hit the road, the young Republican group Xitted out a statement (via Newsweek) that called Walker's benign words "inappropriate," saying they did "not align with the values and principles upheld by our organization." But rather than just end it there, the cringeworthy Trumpers then shamelessly kissed the ring, asking Barron Trump to join their group.

"Barron Trump represents the future of the conservative movement, and we would be honored to have him join College Republicans of America," the starstruck members said in a statement. "Strong leadership is built on resilience, courage, and the humility to rise above petty hostility—qualities that Barron had already demonstrated. We invite Barron to join us in shaping the future of our party."

Believing there must be more to the story than simply saying Barron was "sort of like an oddity" at NYU, I reread the Vanity Fair article that came out on February 12. But the creepy truth is that Walker said nothing more than what is mentioned above. In fact, she and her quotes were only mentioned in three short paragraphs, as follows:

"He's sort of like an oddity on campus," said Kaya Walker, the president of NYU College Republicans. "He goes to class, he goes home." … Walker was mildly bothered by the frenzy around Barron, arguing that he deserved a more normal college experience. She recalled a joking remark from one of her professors that "he doesn't really belong here." As a general matter, she understands why Barron has been so readily elevated by his peers. But even with a crop of new right-wing culture warriors beginning to emerge, the foremost celebrity in Walker's mind has remained Lana Del Rey. She's not sure that anyone has yet arrived as a mainstream face of the rearrangement she has been feeling at school.

And somehow, in the unforgiving new climate of Trump 2.0, these harmless quotes broke MAGA protocol. You either worship the royal Trump family or you get axed. Then again, you can get axed even when you keep your mouth shut. Just ask the nearly 10,000 federal employees (and counting) who've been fired on a whim.

Previously: Barron Trump 'declines' to be Republican delegate

