Trump's "Swiss-made" watches appear to be mostly made of disappointment

MAGA morons who were duped into buying Trump watches by commercials starring Trump himself are unhappy with the slow delivery, refund run-around, and fake reviews.

The company flogging Trump Watches, of course, dismisses a slew of one-star Trustpilot reviews as "fake news," but many fans of Trump are incredibly dissatisfied with the watches. It is no surprise that Trump's relationship with TheBestWatchesonEarth LLC, a company headquartered in a Wyoming shopping center, is undisclosed.

The Daily Beast contacted TheBestWatchesonEarth LLC on Saturday for comment. An autoresponse warned, "Please note that we may have received a large number of requests and may take additional time to provide you with a response."

The organization followed up minutes later to thank the Beast for bringing the string of customer complaints to their attention and said the matter had been escalated to its head of customer service, who would "handle the matter and provide… necessary feedback."

The following day, the head of customer service, a man known only as Ryan, replied to say the reviews seemed to be—what else—"fake" news. DailyBeast

Folks, including California Gov. Newsom, have been critical of Trump's extra-curricular business opportunities, especially seeing as the government he is supposed to be running is currently shut down by his own party. Grifters, however, gotta grift.

Last Friday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom mocked Trump's TV pitches for the timepiece, which touted "Fight Fight Fight" models as collectible pieces of Trump history. The tone-deaf ad landed as Obamacare subsidies are at risk during the federal government shutdown, with health policy research organization KFF estimating that average annual premiums paid by subsidized enrollees could increase by 114 percent if Congress doesn't act. Newsom responded with a social media post in Trumpian caps: "NO HEALTH CARE FOR YOU BUT YOU MUST BUY MY WATCH!!" DailyBeast

