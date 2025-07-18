Trump Always Chickens Out: Donald tries to appease angry base

After a couple of days of posturing that he no longer needs his rabid conspiracy theorist supporters, convicted felon and OG Birther Donald Trump is telling his Attorney General Pam Bondi to offer up something that sounds important but isn't. Looks like he does need them.

"Based on the ridiculous amount of publicity given to Jeffrey Epstein, I have asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to produce any and all pertinent Grand Jury testimony, subject to Court approval," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post Thursday night. "This SCAM, perpetuated by the Democrats, should end, right now!" Bondi quickly reposted Trump's comments on X and wrote, "President Trump—we are ready to move the court tomorrow to unseal the grand jury transcripts." Trump's announcement came hours after the Wall Street Journal published a report detailing a birthday letter sent to Jeffrey Epstein in 2003 bearing Trump's name. CNN

It looks to me like Donnie Two-Pencils is running a bit scared here. There have been years, if not decades, of evidence that Trump and Epstein were close. Trump's behavior has led many to believe he is a pathologically inappropriate sexualizing parent. Convicted felon Trump's involvement in Epstein's crimes is certainly not unimaginable.

