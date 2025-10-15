Witness the latest sacrifice to the 11foot8+8 bridge

Months after its last feeding, the bridge hungers once more. Watch as the greatest thing North Carolina has contributed to the public consciousness returns once again to feed on a fresh supplicant. Unfortunately, the driver's quick thinking (after not thinking at all) saves it from being a perfect shear, but rest assured, he's probably going to get fired regardless.

Honestly, the thing that really gets me about the 11foot8+8 bridge's legacy is how often it continues to happen. This must be the most famous underpass on the Internet, and yet it still feeds….