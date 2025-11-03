State Highway 165: Texas' shortest and most unusual highway

State Highway 165 (SH 165) is a roadway in Texas that stretches through the Texas State Cemetery in Austin. The highway stretches only a half mile and is the shortest primary state highway in Texas. SH 165 is also unusual because it's partially locked at night and no longer connects to any other Texas highway.

The short route has a posted speed limit of just 10 miles per hour. Originally designated in 1930, SH 165 was created to give people access to the Texas State Cemetery, which at the time lacked a proper road. The project was inspired by historian Louis Kemp, who urged the Texas Highway Department to restore the cemetery and improve its accessibility.

Over the decades, the highway's path was shortened several times as Austin's road system changed, eventually leaving it disconnected from the broader state highway network. Today, SH 165 serves as both a functional and symbolic route, guiding visitors through a historic resting place. A peaceful morning drive through the cemetery on this road sounds amazing, and a bit spooky.

