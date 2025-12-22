Adorable jumping spider wears a drop of water as a hat

Jumping spiders are becoming increasingly popular as pets, because, well, just look at them. They are adorable. For some reason, in this video, a spider's human decided to put a drop of water on its head, and the results are super cute. At first, the tiny arachnid is resistant, which is understandable, considering what that must look like with eight eyes.

Once the human successfully places the drop on its head, the spider seems resigned to accept it and actually seems to like having a water source for drinking and washing its face with its fuzzy little legs. It even seems a little distressed when the drop slides off its head.

Make sure to watch the video until the end to fully appreciate how tiny jumping spiders are.

