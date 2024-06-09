Sweet fuzzy spider gives high fives to her human friend

As this guy works on his computer, he receives lots of high fives from his office companion, who happens to be a little fuzzy spider.

I'm obsessed with this spider's expressive face, fuzziness, and ability to high five it's human friend.

My favorite thing about this video is the way the man talks to the spider like it's a puppy. I'd really like a fuzzy spider friend to sit on my keyboard too. Where can I find one?

