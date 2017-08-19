/ Andrea James / 3:59 am Sat Aug 19, 2017

Watch a quarter million dominoes fall in this delightful game-themed setup

Steve Price and Lily Hevesh set up a massive domino course that includes homages to classic board and video games, and some sections even use game pieces as part of the action.

250,000 Dominoes were toppled at Zeal Credit Union's Incredible Science Machine: Game On! This event features 3 new US domino records: largest domino field, largest domino structure, and largest overall domino project in America. 19 builders from 5 countries spent 7 days (over 1,200 combined hours) building the Incredible Science Machine.

Here's a behind the scenes clip of the professional domino/chain reaction artists in action.

250,000 Dominoes - The Incredible Science Machine: GAME ON! (YouTube / Hevesh5)

