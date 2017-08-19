Watch a quarter million dominoes fall in this delightful game-themed setup

Steve Price and Lily Hevesh set up a massive domino course that includes homages to classic board and video games, and some sections even use game pieces as part of the action.
250,000 Dominoes were toppled at Zeal Credit Union's Incredible Science Machine: Game On! This event features 3 new US domino records: largest domino field, largest domino structure, and largest overall domino project in America. 19 builders from 5 countries spent 7 days (over 1,200 combined hours) building the Incredible Science Machine.
Ben Stewart’s Sword Shop is a minimalist buy-and-sell game. Every day, people come into your sword shop wanting to sell your their old gear. And, hopefully, more will come it to buy it. Everyday you will be offered swords at different conditions and rarities, your goal is to make a profit. This is accomplished by […]
Chimpanzees at Kyoto University’s Primate Research Institute have learned to play the game rock-paper-scissors. From Phys.org: (Seven chimpanzees) sat in a booth housing a computer-based touchscreen and were trained to choose the stronger of two options (based on the rules of the game) they saw on screen. They first learnt the paper-rock sequence, then the […]
