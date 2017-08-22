/ Mark Frauenfelder / 2:45 pm Tue Aug 22, 2017

Large shipment of Trump ecstasy pills seized in Germany

"About 5,000 carrot-coloured ecstasy tablets in the shape of Donald Trump's head have been seized by German police in the north-western city of Osnabruck," reports the BBC.

Police in Germany say the pills and a large amount of cash were found during a search of the vehicle driven by the two suspects and that the drugs have a sales value of nearly $47,000 (€40,000; £37,000). One side of the tablets shows Mr Trump's face and exuberant hairstyle while the president's surname is written on the reverse.

