Large shipment of Trump ecstasy pills seized in Germany

Police in Germany say the pills and a large amount of cash were found during a search of the vehicle driven by the two suspects and that the drugs have a sales value of nearly $47,000 (€40,000; £37,000). One side of the tablets shows Mr Trump's face and exuberant hairstyle while the president's surname is written on the reverse.

"About 5,000 carrot-coloured ecstasy tablets in the shape of Donald Trump's head have been seized by German police in the north-western city of Osnabruck," reports the BBC.

How to draw a levitating cube optical illusion Jonathan Stephen Harris explains how to draw this mindbending anamorphic illusion of a levitating cube in about 15 minutes. Materials used: 110lb cardstock, HB pencil, 2B pencil, Blue bic pen, red bic pen, black fine line pen, ruler, scissors. (via The Kid Should See This) READ THE REST

Court orders venture capital billionaire to restore access to public beach Sun Microsystems co-founder Vinod Khosla must open access to a public beach that he’d closed for private use, says a California court. From The Guardian: Khosla’s refusal to restore access has made him something of a symbol of the immense wealth in the tech industry and rising income inequality in the region. Last year, his […] READ THE REST

Story of the man who became Playgirl's Playmate of the Year 1979 There have been many scenarios post the fall of the second temple for a young Jewish boy to try and get out of studying for his Bar Mitzvah, but in his debut book, my friend Lou Cove tells a story that seems almost as big of a fiction as the bible itself. The book is […] READ THE REST

Serpstat is the only SEO tool you need Top-performing content doesn’t come from pure inspiration. So how do you get the maximum number of eyeballs to see your marketing copy? By analyzing the impact of the keywords within. Serpstat does this all for you. It can monitor up to 200 keywords in your projects, across 10 total domains. They keep track of the […] READ THE REST