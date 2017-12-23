In 1977, the Sex Pistols played their last UK gig: a Christmas show for children

In 1977, the Sex Pistols did a charity gig to raise money for the families of striking miners and firefighters in Huddersfield; the show started at lunchtime with an all-kid audience, and went on into the night, with adult punks showing up later in the day.

It was their last UK show, played at a time in which most venues in the UK had banned them (they were only able to play Ivanhoe's in Huddersfield because it was a "charity show"). They flew to the USA a few weeks later, screwed up a bunch of dates, then Sid Vicious OD'ed and that was it.

Johnny Rotten handed out t-shirts and judged a pogo dancing contest, and there was a giant sheet cake frosted with the words "SEX PISTOLS." It was recorded by director Julian Temple, who had a "big old crappy U-matic low-band camera." His footage was aired in a 2013 doc and has found its way onto Youtube.

Fantastic. The ultimate reward. One of my all-time favourite gigs. Young kids, and we’re doing Bodies and they’re bursting out with laughter on the ‘f*ck this f*ck that’ verse. The correct response: not the shock horror ‘How dare you?’ Adults bring their own filthy minds into a thing. They don’t quite perceive it as a child does. Oh, Johnny’s used a naughty word. 'Bodies' was from two different points of view. You’ll find that theme runs through a lot of things I write like 'Rise' – “I could be wrong, I could be right”. I’m considering both sides of the argument, always.

https://www.theguardian.com/music/2013/dec/23/sex-pistols-anarachy-film-huddersfield-never-mind-baubles [Dave Simpson/The Guardian]

(via Naked Capitalism)