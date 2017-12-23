In 1977, the Sex Pistols played their last UK gig: a Christmas show for children

In 1977, the Sex Pistols did a charity gig to raise money for the families of striking miners and firefighters in Huddersfield; the show started at lunchtime with an all-kid audience, and went on into the night, with adult punks showing up later in the day.
It was their last UK show, played at a time in which most venues in the UK had banned them (they were only able to play Ivanhoe's in Huddersfield because it was a "charity show"). They flew to the USA a few weeks later, screwed up a bunch of dates, then Sid Vicious OD'ed and that was it.
Johnny Rotten handed out t-shirts and judged a pogo dancing contest, and there was a giant sheet cake frosted with the words "SEX PISTOLS." It was recorded by director Julian Temple, who had a "big old crappy U-matic low-band camera." His footage was aired in a 2013 doc and has found its way onto Youtube.
Fantastic. The ultimate reward. One of my all-time favourite gigs. Young kids, and we’re doing Bodies and they’re bursting out with laughter on the ‘f*ck this f*ck that’ verse. The correct response: not the shock horror ‘How dare you?’ Adults bring their own filthy minds into a thing. They don’t quite perceive it as a child does. Oh, Johnny’s used a naughty word. 'Bodies' was from two different points of view. You’ll find that theme runs through a lot of things I write like 'Rise' – “I could be wrong, I could be right”. I’m considering both sides of the argument, always.
Cindy Wilson of the B-52s has dropped a solo record called Change, and as the name suggests, it’s nothing like what you’d expect from the founding member of a band best known for the one-of-a-kind, frenetic party sound of songs like “Rock Lobster” and “Loveshack.” On Change, gone are Wilson’s lusty wails about fish and […]
This is too silly not to share. Like the headline reads, it’s Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” featuring the vocals of “Mr. Chicken,” an (extra)ordinary squeaky rubber chicken. Thank you, YouTuber Franco Muñoz for bringing us this much-needed laugh. (The Awesomer) Previously: Despacito performed by a rubber chicken
Contrary to popular belief, mastering the fundamentals of robotics doesn’t have to be a mind-numbing slog through programming and electronics courses. SunFounder’s Nano DIY 4-DOF Robot Kit offers an intuitive and beginner-friendly way to break into the field by walking you through building your own programmable robot, and you can get it in the Boing Boing […]
You may not have heard of blockchain technology, but you’re likely familiar with Bitcoin, the now wildly successful cryptocurrency. For the uninitiated, the blockchain is effectively an infallible, decentralized digital ledger that records economic transactions online, and it has paved the way for cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum to turn the world of finance on its […]
With new, innovative apps and programs dropping everyday, it pays to have a powerful computer. But forking out the cash for a pre-made rig can get expensive — especially when it’s perfectly feasible to build your own at a much lower price point. Of course, not all of us have the IT acumen of a […]