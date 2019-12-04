/ John Struan / 6:20 am Wed Dec 4, 2019

3D-print your own Baby Yoda

Various official Baby Yoda toys will be available in a few months, but anyone with access to a 3D printer can print their own right now. Christopher Frieze has posted one version for free download. It looks great as a tree topper:

And Chris is currently working on a version of Baby Yoda and soup:

Download a design and support Chris here.

(Via TheRPF.)