3D-print your own Baby Yoda

Various official Baby Yoda toys will be available in a few months, but anyone with access to a 3D printer can print their own right now. Christopher Frieze has posted one version for free download. It looks great as a tree topper:

Please bless my coffee, BABY YODA 🙏😍🙌 pic.twitter.com/MHkrE1azvs — Erika Heidi (@erikaheidi) December 3, 2019

And Chris is currently working on a version of Baby Yoda and soup:

And we are back. I feel the shape language is much better now and more FDM friendly, at least in the robe. But to pick up all the little details SLA is going to be best. Zoom in if you can. pic.twitter.com/Pg4hjBuLjN — Inspyre 3D (@chris_frieze) December 4, 2019

Download a design and support Chris here.

