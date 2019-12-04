3D-print your own Baby Yoda

Various official Baby Yoda toys will be available in a few months, but anyone with access to a 3D printer can print their own right now. Christopher Frieze has posted one version for free download. It looks great as a tree topper:
And Chris is currently working on a version of Baby Yoda and soup:
Download a design and support Chris here.
(Via TheRPF.)
Truth be told, I’m not the biggest Star Wars nerd on my home world. I’ve seen all of the films and played the Star Wars: X-Wing miniatures game. That’s it. So, I don’t know much of deeper lore, like what the hell a Mandalorian is. The origins of Beskar? Forget about it. I ended up […]
If you’re going to be in Singapore in December you can participate in “the Galactic Hunt” for Coca-Cola bottles with built-in light-up lightsabers: View this post on Instagram Keep your eyes on these Limited Edition Lighted Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Coca-Cola No Sugar Bottles! In anticipation of the upcoming movie, we will be […]
My only complaint is that it doesn’t end with “And introducing Baby Yoda as…THE CHILD!” Nothing has ever spoken to me like this 80’s version intro for #TheMandalorian. Nothing. 🔥🔥🔥 Thank you, Gareth Wood.#StarWars pic.twitter.com/atT7ZZNu6X — 🎙Albert The Man(uel)dalorian (@albertmpadilla) November 30, 2019
Every Christmas list has names you dread buying for. But hold up: Before you wave the white flag and get them yet another gift card, scroll down a few. We’ve got 15 items that run the gamut from stylish old-school lighters to cutting-edge audio tech, enough variety to please any Scrooge. And the best part? […]
We’re living in the age of Big Data. As the driving force behind everything from Google’s famed algorithms to self-driving cars, massive sets of complex data can be found at the heart of some of today’s most exciting and important technologies. The Ultimate SQL Bootcamp Certification Bundle will give you the skills and tools you […]
So you missed Black Friday and Cyber Monday? Well, there’s one more holiday milestone coming up: Green Monday, on Dec. 16. It’s one of the busiest online shopping days for the simple reason that it will be 10 days before Christmas, which is when last-minute shoppers start to stress. Our advice? Don’t wait for that […]