New Star Wars film follows Baby Yoda's successful formula

I can't lie, guys: I'm kind of over Star Wars. More renowned media commentators than me have pointed out its devolution into a constant stream of samey, half-considered projects that induce little but a weary "another one?" from a fatigued audience.

Then again, my best friend thought The Book of Boba Fett was really good, so what do I know? Either way, we've gotten our first look at Star Wars: Another One, which this time around is a full-length film entitled Star Wars: Starfighter. Presumably trying to beat Star Wars: Droids for sheer vagueness in naming.

All we know so far is that the movie is directed by Shawn Levy of Night at the Museum fame, will star Ryan Gosling, and has at least one section that apparently takes place on Waterworld. It'll also apparently be another Lone Wolf and Cub-esque story, because Grogu's only made Disney half the money in the world and that's simply unacceptable.