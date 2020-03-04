Artist creates self portrait with a neural network and the results are freaky

Elle O'Brien says: "Created with the NVIDIA StyleGAN model; retrained with 7000 images of myself."
Elle O'Brien says: "Created with the NVIDIA StyleGAN model; retrained with 7000 images of myself."
A person who works at Amazon.com’s corporate headquarters in Seattle, Washington, has tested positive for COVID-19, said the company.
Recession fears are spreading, along with COVID-19. The coronavirus outbreak and unknowns about preparedness caused massive financial losses this week. The Dow closed down 350+ points. The S&P 500 dropped for the seventh day in a row, and posted its biggest drop in a single week since the 2008 financial crisis. More from Reuters: The […]
“CoronaCoin” exists. Some cryptocurrency developers on 4Chan cooked up a digital coin that allows traders to bet on the global coronavirus outbreak, based on how many people become infected and/or die.
Bug bounties are making some hackers rich — and the companies they’re hacking are more than happy to pay them. More than 600,000 white hat hackers are members of the bug bounty site HackerOne, a community connecting those hackers with companies paying them to find security holes in their vital digital systems. And it’s working. […]
Nobody wants to get bogged down in the details. These days, there’s too much going on to get lost in the weeds of endless exposition and meandering digressions. We’re all in a hurry. We’re all racing the clock. Boil it down. Give me the bullet. That’s the heart of the getAbstract philosophy. Among the mountains […]
We’ve been hearing about them for years — literally. We even got some leaked video a few weeks ago of this latest iteration. And now, we may finally have the folding smartphone that buyers are ready to truly embrace. Samsung has dropped its brand new foldable Galaxy Z Flip, and outlets, as esteemed as CNN, […]