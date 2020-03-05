This website uses machine learning and your webcam to train you not to touch your face

By not touching your face, you reduce the chances of getting sick from a virus or bacteria. This website, called Do Not Touch Your Face, uses your webcam to analyze your face and alert you with a tone if it catches you touching your face.
From the FAQ
How does this work?
Using your webcam, you train a machine learning algorithm (specifically Tensorflow.js) to recognize you touching your face and not touching your face. Once it's trained, it watches and alerts you when you touch your face.
Why shouldn't I touch my face?
The CDC recommends not touching your face as one action you can take to prevent getting COVID-19. Other things you should do: stay home if you're sick and avoid contact with other sick people. But you probably knew that already.
The alerts aren't working!
Try refreshing the page and trying again. Every time you reload the page, the algorithm retrains itself.
Do you keep my information?
Nope. This entire site runs locally—all the calculations from your webcam and alerts are done on your computer and are never sent over the internet.
Will this stop me from getting COVID-19?
Not for sure, but it might help.
Who made this?
This was made with love and fear by Mike Bodge, Brian Moore, and Isaac Blankensmith. Be safe out there.
Cleethorpes is a faded northern English resort town whose inherent grimness is leavened by low rainfall and a nice sandy beach. And now it is to become home to a giant white metal palm tree, to the dismay of some locals. Artist Wolfgang Weileder has said the sculpture will serve as a “warning for the […]
Since the 60s Genesis P-Orridge has been one of the masterminds behind artist collective COUM Transmissions and seminal music acts Throbbing Gristle and Psychic TV. Beyond that, P-Orridge has had an astonishing career in the visual arts, founding an artist collective called Thee Temple ov Psychick Youth, as well as helming the infamous pandrogeny project […]
Colossal writes: Designed to recycle outdated electronics, multiple musical projects by Electronicos Fantasticos utilize a version of the barcode system found on every package on store shelves. When scanned, each pattern sends a signal to its audio component, emitting the corresponding sound wave. The black and white stripes produce a variety of rhythmic and tonal […]
Bug bounties are making some hackers rich — and the companies they’re hacking are more than happy to pay them. More than 600,000 white hat hackers are members of the bug bounty site HackerOne, a community connecting those hackers with companies paying them to find security holes in their vital digital systems. And it’s working. […]
Nobody wants to get bogged down in the details. These days, there’s too much going on to get lost in the weeds of endless exposition and meandering digressions. We’re all in a hurry. We’re all racing the clock. Boil it down. Give me the bullet. That’s the heart of the getAbstract philosophy. Among the mountains […]
We’ve been hearing about them for years — literally. We even got some leaked video a few weeks ago of this latest iteration. And now, we may finally have the folding smartphone that buyers are ready to truly embrace. Samsung has dropped its brand new foldable Galaxy Z Flip, and outlets, as esteemed as CNN, […]