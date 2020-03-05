Watch: A fast moving train smashes right into a car on the tracks, yet the driver is ok!

On Tuesday, a driver in South Los Angeles turned onto the light rail tracks at the absolute worst possible moment. According to police, the individual amazingly suffered only "scrapes and bruises." From ABC7:
From the video, it appears a gate was down blocking traffic that would be approaching in the right lane, but there was no gate blocking the left side. With normal two-way traffic, that side would be driving into oncoming vehicles in any case.
It was not immediately apparent if there were any flashing lights or bells working at that crossing.
The 1896 film “Arrival of a Train at La Ciotat” was not shot in 4k at 60 frames per second, but it gets there in this remastering using neural networks. The result has some uncanny, distracting warping going on, but it’s nonetheless detailed and transporting. Denis Shiryaev: Upscaled and resounded version of a classic B&W […]
This video of Maeklong Railway Market in Bangkok was shot in time-lapse but it’s clear that people have to shake a leg when a train comes chugging through. View this post on Instagram Maeklong Railway Market in Bangkok By @demas . Follow @outofmind #bangkokthailand #railwaystation #foodmarket #trainride #aerialview #transporter A post shared by OutofMind (@outofmind) […]
Vigilant trainspotters will notice Thomas the Tank Engine sitting in with these real world trains. Delightful editing by Pavel Jirásek using source material from the video below (and elsewhere): (via The Kid Should See This and Kottke)
