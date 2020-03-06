/ Mark Frauenfelder / 9:33 am Fri Mar 6, 2020

CNBC analyst Rick Santelli wants entire world to be infected with coronavirus to help Wall Street

Once in a while, our reptilian shadow overloads forget their cover story for a moment. CNBC analyst Rick Santelli accidentally revealed his nictitating membranes when he said on TV yesterday:

"All I know is, I think about how the world would be if you tried to quarantine everybody because of the generic-type flu, Now, I'm not saying this is the generic-type flu—but maybe we'd be just better off if we gave it to everybody. And then in a month, it would be over because the mortality rate of this probably isn't going to be any different if we did it that way than the long-term picture, but the difference is we're wreaking havoc on global and domestic economies."

Political science professor Seth Masket's response on Twitter is on-target:

I sometimes worry after doing TV interviews that I may have gotten a fact wrong, or over-simplified an argument, or advocated for a Darwinian genocide to protect the stock market like this gentleman did.

[via Common Dreams]