CNBC analyst Rick Santelli wants entire world to be infected with coronavirus to help Wall Street

Once in a while, our reptilian shadow overloads forget their cover story for a moment. CNBC analyst Rick Santelli accidentally revealed his nictitating membranes when he said on TV yesterday:
"All I know is, I think about how the world would be if you tried to quarantine everybody because of the generic-type flu, Now, I'm not saying this is the generic-type flu—but maybe we'd be just better off if we gave it to everybody. And then in a month, it would be over because the mortality rate of this probably isn't going to be any different if we did it that way than the long-term picture, but the difference is we're wreaking havoc on global and domestic economies."
Political science professor Seth Masket's response on Twitter is on-target:
I sometimes worry after doing TV interviews that I may have gotten a fact wrong, or over-simplified an argument, or advocated for a Darwinian genocide to protect the stock market like this gentleman did.
[via Common Dreams]
America’s favorite cowboy cosplayer/accused child molestor/senate race loser Roy Moore is pleading to his fans to give him $250,000 to “prevail against the unholy forces of evil” that prevented him from becomes God’s own representative in the US Senate. According to AL.com, Moore has raised $32,235 to “fight a lawsuit filed by Leigh Corfman, one […]
Good news everyone: Scott DesJarlais, a strident anti-choice congressman and beloved Tea Party hero from Tennessee, says God has forgiven for having sex with his patients when he was a doctor and then pressuring them to get abortions. From The Daily Mail: A Republican congressman slept with patients when he was a doctor, had sex […]
Tina Johnson was 28 when she says Roy Moore assaulted her in his legal office in 1991. Excerpt from the full story at AL.com: According to Johnson, he asked questions about her young daughters, including what color eyes they had and if they were as pretty as she was. She said that made her feel […]
Why don’t more American homes have a bidet? Sure, it may seem odd at first, but travel around the rest of the world, from Europe to Asia and beyond, and those happy little spritzers are standard issue in practically every home. Considering what a clean-freak, germ-phobic society America has become, it’s truly puzzling that this […]
What falls under the heading of digital marketing these days? Well, frankly…a heck of a lot. Once you start factoring in everything from search engines and social media to emails and the vast network of websites out there and before you know it, it’s easy for new digital media creators to get overwhelmed quickly. But […]
Playlists, podcasts, audiobooks, IGTV vids—you consume it all. You’d just as soon miss the train and be late for work than commute without your headphones, but what your audio experience is lacking is comfort. Whether it’s obnoxious wires that are always tangled and somehow simultaneously too short and too long or annoying earbuds that fall […]