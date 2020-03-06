Neural network makes 3D images from still pictures

Experiments with a wide variety of image content show that our method enables realistic synthesis results. Our study demonstrates that our system allows users to achieve better results while requiring little effort compared to existing solutions for the 3D Ken Burns effect creation.

Neural network turns 24 fps videos into smooth, clear 60 fps The latest episode of Two Minute Papers discusses a new video enhancement method called “Depth-Aware Video Frame Interpolation” to increase the frame rate of choppy videos. The breakthrough here is the way this neural network smoothly handles objects that appear from behind other objects. Image: YouTube/Two Minute Papers READ THE REST

Neural network restores and colorizes old movies From the excellent “Two Minute Papers” YouTube channel, a discussion of a paper titled “DeepRemaster: Temporal Source-Reference Attention Networks for Comprehensive Video Enhancement,” that demonstrates the results of a neural network that fixes and colorizes aged, blurry, scratchy films. READ THE REST

What happens when you feed Trump’s “I WANT NOTHING” note to a Neural Network? Donald Trump’s desperate PR attempt “speech” from this morning read kind of like the lyric sheet from some obscure Radiohead-wannabe art-rock band. So naturally, comedian Emily Heller took it to the next level by feeding it into OpenAI’s “Talk To Transformer” Neural Network. I fed the first part of Trump's I WANT NOTHING note into […] READ THE REST

5 bidets on sale that are going to completely change your bathroom experience Why don’t more American homes have a bidet? Sure, it may seem odd at first, but travel around the rest of the world, from Europe to Asia and beyond, and those happy little spritzers are standard issue in practically every home. Considering what a clean-freak, germ-phobic society America has become, it’s truly puzzling that this […] READ THE REST

Kickstart your digital marketing career with this 100-hour training bundle What falls under the heading of digital marketing these days? Well, frankly…a heck of a lot. Once you start factoring in everything from search engines and social media to emails and the vast network of websites out there and before you know it, it’s easy for new digital media creators to get overwhelmed quickly. But […] READ THE REST