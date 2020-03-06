/ Mark Frauenfelder / 10:44 am Fri Mar 6, 2020

Neural network makes 3D images from still pictures

Simon Niklaus, Long Mai, Jimei Yang, and Feng Liu developed software that gives a 3D Ken Burns effect to still images.

From their paper:

Experiments with a wide variety of image content show that our method enables realistic synthesis results. Our study demonstrates that our system allows users to achieve better results while requiring little effort compared to existing solutions for the 3D Ken Burns effect creation.

Photo by Pontus Wellgraf on Unsplash

[via Bruce Sterling]