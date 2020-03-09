Explainer video - this is a good time to understand what exponential growth means

Here's a good video that shows how the increase in the number of Covid-19 follows an exponential growth curve. Each day, says 3Blue1Brown, the number of coronavirus cases is "between 1.15 and 1.25 of the number of cases the previous day."
3Blue1Brown writes: "While this video uses COVID-19 (aka the Coronavirus) as a motivating example, the main goal is simply a math lesson on exponentials and logistic curves. If you're looking for a video more focused on COVID-19 itself, I'd recommend taking a look at this one from Osmosis:"
On Vsauce2, Kevin Lieber explains the mathematical magic that enables mentalists to confound audiences by correctly guessing the number they’ve picked. Even though I know how it’s done, it still confounds me.
View this post on Instagram A post shared by Popular Mechanics Magazine (@popularmechanics) on Jan 29, 2020 at 12:14pm PST Sure, you can count them. I did, and, er, I missed a few. Or you can take one of the approaches suggested by the mathematics professors that Andrew Daniels interviewed in Popular Mechanics: “I would […]
This is the first use of AR/VR I have enjoyed. Math with augmented reality By @brzezinski_math#Mathematics #Datascience #MixedReality #AugmentedReality#IoT #5G #innovation #Education Cc: @RenatoMunari @ingliguori@mvollmer1 @jblefevre60 @sallyeaves @LindaGrass0 @enricomolinari @GlenGilmorepic.twitter.com/Oto5WGBuSr — Renato Munari (@RenatoMunari) January 23, 2020
