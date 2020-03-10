If you try to resell a face mask for profit in Japan, you could go to jail for a year

Gougers have until March 15 to resell face mask in Japan. After that they face a fine and imprisonment.

From Japan Times:

In a prominent example of price-gouging, an assemblyman in Shizuoka Prefecture was revealed to have made ¥8.9 million off of selling packets of 2,000 face masks via online auctions for between ¥30,000 {$300] to ¥170,000 each. He later apologized.

The trade ministry official said it was unclear whether the assemblyman, 53-year-old Hiroyuki Morota, could have been charged under the new rule because he runs a trading company and may not be classified as a reseller.