/ David Pescovitz / 12:14 pm Wed Mar 11, 2020

How to start a fire with your bare hands

Washington College anthropologist Bill Schindler who specializes in "primitive technologies":

"Even though you may never find yourself in a survival situation, I firmly believe that learning and practicing these primitive skills are an essential part of connecting to your past, your environment, and everything it means to be human."

(Wired)