How to start a fire with your bare hands

Passengers post harrowing videos of fiery engine surge as plane returns safely to LAX Above, a video posted by a passenger on a Philippine Airlines flight that headed out of LAX and then headed right back in again. KTLA reports: Passengers and people on the ground videotaped repeated blasts of flame coming from the right engine of the Boeing 777 minutes after takeoff. “I could see, like, flashes of […] READ THE REST

That time I blew up a power strip with a Marshall amp and a space heater Over at Wirecutter, I have some handy advice for how to live safely with a space heater. Which is to say, don’t do what I did: It was the winter of 2019, and I was down in my unfinished basement putting the finishing touches on my band’s next album. I had to get through only […] READ THE REST

These LG and Vizio TVs will change your viewing experience without breaking the bank HD. 4K. LED. Smart sets. It really is a new age for those in the market for a new TV. I mean, could you even have imagined you could affordably bring home a screen over seven feet across even just a few years ago? No, you were probably too busy trying to eke a few […] READ THE REST

Become an expert in Microsoft Azure with the help of this $30 training bundle Not too long ago, if you wanted to get employed as an IT cloud systems expert, that meant learning Amazon Web Services (AWS). That made sense back when Amazon’s market share was nearly double that of all their closest competitors combined. But 2020 is a new day. And while AWS is still the undisputed no. […] READ THE REST