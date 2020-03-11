'Wanted: Unknown Cow.' Florida cow on the loose sought by authorities

The Pembroke Pines Police Department tweeted:
“Wanted: Unknown Cow.”
“Description: Female cow. Brown with a white head. Faster than it looks. Talented fence jumper. Enjoys pools.”
They weren't joking. A mysterious brown cow is now the loose in South Florida. She is neither armed nor dangerous, but police have been trying to corral her for weeks. She's all, DON'T FENCE ME IN.
The roaming mooster has been seen near I-75 in southern Broward County, and has somehow managed not to be captured since late January.
Excerpt from AP:
Police also say the cow is guilty of “MOOving violations, uddering false checks, and fleeing and eluding police.” These are direct quotes.
