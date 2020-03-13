Watch this housefly do amazing tricks (1910)

In this 1911 film, a housefly perched (glued?) on a matchstick, demonstrates fantastic feats of insect strength and agility. From the British Film Institute:
This truly delightful (or singularly repellent) film is the work of Percy Smith, pioneer of a particularly engaging early form of natural filmmaking. 'The Acrobatic Fly' is one of a series of Smith films on similar subjects around this time, and near identical to, though briefer than, a sequence in his 1911 release 'The Strength and Agility of Insects', which also features similarly impressive accomplishments by a scorpion, a flea, a grasshopper and a praying mantis. Viewers might worry about the techniques used to secure such performances, but Smith always insisted that his stars were none the worse for their moment in the spotlight.
Fat from black soldier fly larvae is a “sustainable and healthy alternative to butter,” according to scientists at Ghent University in Belgium. According their research though, you can’t go with more than half bug butter before it starts to taste suspect or downright foul. From Ghent University: “The ecological footprint of an insect is much […]
“Complaints of bees flying out of an apartment’s duct work led to a frightening discovery Monday in Virginia: An 8-foot-long hive was in the living room ceiling, including 100 pounds of raw honey.” A pest control company in Richmond, Virginia claims to haves removed an 8-foot-long beehive from someone’s apartment.
YouTube user Chave created a supercut of all the locust swarm videos being posted to social media by people in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. My favorites are “falling from the sky like hail” and “so thickly gathered on a tree they become writhing hallucinatory bark”.
