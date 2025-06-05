Expert answers Internet's burning questions about insects

In this Wired video, an entomologist answers all sorts of insect questions. Insects and bugs have fascinated me since I was a kid, and I still get excited to learn new bug facts. This video is full of them, both weird and wonderful.

Did you know that dung beetles can navigate by the Milky Way? Or that mosquitoes are the deadliest animal on the planet? By the end of the video, you might have a newfound love for an insect you didn't pay much attention to before. You also might be running as fast as you can to the drugstore to buy bug repellent.

From YouTube: "Entomologist Dr. Jessica Ware joins WIRED to answer the internet's burning questions about the world of insects. Are cockroaches so resilient that they'd survive a nuclear war? Why do praying mantis behead their partners after mating? Why do crickets chirp? Are tarantulas dangerous? Answers to these questions and many more await on Insect Support."

