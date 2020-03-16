Louis Vuitton converting perfume production lines to hand sanitizer manufacturing

French conglomerate LVMH -- owner of Louis Vuitton, Givenchy, and Christian Dior, and other luxury brands -- is converting its perfume production lines to crank out hand sanitizer. And no, they won't be selling high ticket hand sanitizer bottles in their boutiques.
"These gels will be delivered free of charge to the health authorities," the company announced. "LVMH will continue to honour this commitment for as long as necessary, in connection with the French health authorities."
In 1982, Jeff Spicoli brought checkerboard Vans beyond the SoCal surf-skate culture and onto the big screen in one of my all-time favorite films, Fast Times at Ridgemont High. (The story goes that Sean Penn had bought shortly before filming began and convinced director Amy Heckerling to let him wear them in the movie.) To […]
The Fashion Institute of Technology has apologized for a “clearly racist” show where a black model was asked to wear giant red lips and black plastic ears. The model refused, but white colleages were photographed on the catwalk wearing the bizarre prostheses. The college’s president is not sure if there was an explicitly racial comment […]
Let’s go ahead and assume you never thought you’d own a lamp that can chill a bottle of Albariño. And if that lamp that’s also a cooler were also a Bluetooth speaker, it’s even less likely the idea crossed your mind, but here we are. The Dutch company Kooduu designed a multifunction accent piece that […]
Learning to code can be intimidating. It always takes some time and attention to develop any new skill, but for one with as many approaches as programming, it can be particularly nerve-wracking, especially when you’ve never dipped into those murky waters before. Even if you fall into that absolute beginner category, the package of training […]
The great thing about living your best life is that it means something different to each individual. So while you may not need new socks or a fishing camera, other people are clamoring for it. To prove the point, we’ve assembled 25 of the best deals we were able to scrounge up this week. Some […]