The penguins at the Chicago Aquarium are not practicing social distancing

With no visitors coming into Chicago's Shedd Aquarium, some of the rockhopper penguins have been given free reign to roam and explore. While Wellington seems really into the Amazon fish tank, Edward and Annie have been using the opportunity to bond together more in anticipation of mating season, according to the Shedd's Facebook page.
Whatever they choose to do with their time, I say: fly free, my tuxedo'd comrades.
Penguins openly explore Chicago aquarium closed due to Covid-19 [The Guardian]
This video is apparently from January of 2019, but I saw it on Twitter the other day, accompanying the news about the record-breaking ice melt in Antarctica over the holidays. Did you hear about that? How the ice in Antarctica is melting at alarming rates, because of climate change, which is real? There aren’t a […]
“Can’t I stay with you?”
Penguins huddle in frigid temperatures, but rather than stay in one place, timelapse footage shows that when one occasionally takes a step, others follow suit, creating a low-moving wave and allowing those on outer edges to move in over time.
