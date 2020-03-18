/ Mark Frauenfelder / 10:41 am Wed Mar 18, 2020

Entire stock market gain wiped out since Trump took office

When Obama took office on January 20, 2009, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) was 7,949. When he left office on January 20, the DJIA was 19,827. As of March 18, 2020 at 1:39pm ET, the DJIA is 19,327.

Image: Stock Market Performance by President