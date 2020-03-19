People are putting their holiday lights back up to bring joy and hope

Spread the word: In this time of darkness, folks are starting to put their holiday lights back up!

House Beautiful:

In the midst of a global pandemic, people are looking on the bright side of life–literally. As COVID-19 continues to spread and the need for social distancing increases, Twitter users are calling for people to put their Christmas lights back up. With school and work closing, restaurants shutting down, and events being cancelled, many people are feeling the scary effects of the Coronavirus. And for parents with kids home from school for an indefinite period, the need for a light at the end of the tunnel is especially significant, which is why a call to get the Christmas lights back out is taking the internet by storm. I mean, if you're going to be stuck in your home, you might as well make it look pretty, right?

A friend just shared that an elderly neighbor came to her house and asked her husband to turn on the Christmas lights because there's so much darkness and scariness now. So, there are bright dancing Christmas lights now on in their neighborhood. #coronakindness — Lisa St. Regis (@LisaStRegis) March 15, 2020

My youngest son was bored today and said, "can we put Christmas lights on our tree outside to cheer us up?" Great idea buddy. Lights are on tonight as a sign of hope and the sweet mind of my 10 year old. #Rhodeisland #hope #lovemysons #Christmas #Cumberland pic.twitter.com/qhVjeuLc02 — Mike Griffin (@rhodyknowsbest) March 16, 2020

(To note: I'm ahead of the curve on this one, because I never took mine down.)

Thanks, Todd!

December 2019 image by Jason Pettus/Flickr