People are putting their holiday lights back up to bring joy and hope

Spread the word: In this time of darkness, folks are starting to put their holiday lights back up!
House Beautiful:
In the midst of a global pandemic, people are looking on the bright side of life–literally. As COVID-19 continues to spread and the need for social distancing increases, Twitter users are calling for people to put their Christmas lights back up. With school and work closing, restaurants shutting down, and events being cancelled, many people are feeling the scary effects of the Coronavirus. And for parents with kids home from school for an indefinite period, the need for a light at the end of the tunnel is especially significant, which is why a call to get the Christmas lights back out is taking the internet by storm. I mean, if you're going to be stuck in your home, you might as well make it look pretty, right?
(To note: I'm ahead of the curve on this one, because I never took mine down.)
Thanks, Todd!
December 2019 image by Jason Pettus/Flickr
