To make it less conspicious as society descends into chaos, I decided to paint my entire house matte black, including the roof, windows and nearby foliage. The job completed, I was left with the old dilemma of how to store the leftover paint. Thankfully, these tactical paint cans [Amazon] are inexpensive, stealthy and perfect for the job.
100% recyclable and tolerant of up to 165°, they're ready for everday-carrying multiple gallons of latex, alkyd or solvent-based paint and primer. Best of all, they're cast from food-grade polypropylene, ensuring that my paint is safe to drink at all times.
Astrobrights sells 89gm tactical paper by the ream [Amazon] for those of us with a pressing need for large amounts of stealthy milspec cellulose-lignin sheeting in standard workplace dimensions. P.S. The Uniball Signo Broad is the best white pen. MORE: Actually tactical paper.
Wipe away the coronapocalypse in stealthy style with Renova black toilet paper [Amazon], your everyday carry for the virus crisis. With 140 “very soft and absorbent” 3-ply sheets per 100% virgin pulp roll, you’ll make short work of shite for the next few weeks — all without having to fight the army of doomshoppers raiding […]
The Buck 941 Travelmate Kit Chocolate Paperstone Knife is a tactical spreading knife with a clip-on multispork.
If you don’t have to drive, why should you? For many, a car or truck is the only feasible way to get from place to place. But if you live in a mostly urban or suburban setting with your job, grocery store and most of your major destinations no more than a few miles away, […]
VPN protection is a necessity in this security-conscious world of ours. But many VPN deals only cover a predetermined number of devices, which means families or businesses can ultimately have a tough time making sure every laptop, tablet, smartphone, and other enabled devices all stay secure. Syfer took a different approach to VPN coverage with […]
In case you needed any more proof that America desperately needs more cybersecurity specialists, look no further than the U.S. Congress. Just this week, the release of a year-long congressional study of America’s cyber defense capabilities showed the nation was still “ill prepared” to fend off cyberattacks and requires a full overhaul of its entire […]