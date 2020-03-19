Tactical paint cans

To make it less conspicious as society descends into chaos, I decided to paint my entire house matte black, including the roof, windows and nearby foliage. The job completed, I was left with the old dilemma of how to store the leftover paint. Thankfully, these tactical paint cans [Amazon] are inexpensive, stealthy and perfect for the job.

100% recyclable and tolerant of up to 165°, they're ready for everday-carrying multiple gallons of latex, alkyd or solvent-based paint and primer. Best of all, they're cast from food-grade polypropylene, ensuring that my paint is safe to drink at all times.