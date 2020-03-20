Excellent advice from Simon Pegg

Shaun of the Dead was and remains the seond-best zombie movie of all time. Here's some relevant advice for a very different scenario.

I filmed my socially distant bike ride through the ghost town of downtown Boston While there were certainly more people out than I expected to see … there weren’t that many. Which somehow made it even weirder than the Boston Marathon Bombing Lockdown, when at least the shared sense of fear was more palpable. READ THE REST

Use Glo Germ powder to demonstrate how germs spread YouTuber Mark Rober got some powder with the delightful name Glo Germ, which glows when exposed to ultraviolet light. He then went to a 3rd grade classroom and put some of the powder on the hand of the teacher (the students were not told about the experiment). The teacher shook the hands of three kids. […] READ THE REST

