Excellent advice from Simon Pegg

Shaun of the Dead was and remains the seond-best zombie movie of all time. Here's some relevant advice for a very different scenario.
Shaun of the Dead was and remains the seond-best zombie movie of all time. Here's some relevant advice for a very different scenario.
While there were certainly more people out than I expected to see … there weren’t that many. Which somehow made it even weirder than the Boston Marathon Bombing Lockdown, when at least the shared sense of fear was more palpable.
YouTuber Mark Rober got some powder with the delightful name Glo Germ, which glows when exposed to ultraviolet light. He then went to a 3rd grade classroom and put some of the powder on the hand of the teacher (the students were not told about the experiment). The teacher shook the hands of three kids. […]
Genius. This is a “social distancing machine.”
Two of every three users recycle their computer passwords across multiple accounts. More than half — 59 percent — use the same password everywhere. And 83 percent of Americans use weak passwords like their birthday, a hobby or even their own name. You are not shocked by these numbers. Because, as these statistics show, you’re […]
If you don’t have to drive, why should you? For many, a car or truck is the only feasible way to get from place to place. But if you live in a mostly urban or suburban setting with your job, grocery store and most of your major destinations no more than a few miles away, […]
VPN protection is a necessity in this security-conscious world of ours. But many VPN deals only cover a predetermined number of devices, which means families or businesses can ultimately have a tough time making sure every laptop, tablet, smartphone, and other enabled devices all stay secure. Syfer took a different approach to VPN coverage with […]