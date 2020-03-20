Netflix launches $100 million coronavirus relief fund to help jobless cast and crew

Additional $15M will go to third parties and nonprofits

Streaming entertainment company Netflix says Friday they are creating a $100 million relief fund to help members of the creative community who have lost their jobs and have no way of earning a living during the coronavirus pandemic. Most of the money will go toward supporting laid-off crew members, said Netflix.

From a statement by Netflix’s chief content officer Ted Sarandos:

“The COVID-19 crisis is devastating for many industries, including the creative community. Almost all television and film production has now ceased globally — leaving hundreds of thousands of crew and cast without jobs. These include electricians, carpenters and drivers, many of whom are paid hourly wages and work on a project-to-project basis. This community has supported Netflix through the good times, and we want to help them through these hard times, especially while governments are still figuring out what economic support they will provide.” [...] “What’s happening is unprecedented. We are only as strong as the people we work with and Netflix is fortunate to be able to help those hardest hit in our industry through this challenging time.”

From Brent Lang reporting for Variety:

The move comes as the entertainment industry is grappling with mass unemployment. Some 120,000 crew members have lost their jobs since the infection rate began spiking and production ground to a halt. Guilds and unions such as IATSE and SAG-AFTRA have been pressing the federal and local governments for help as their members face a stark economic reality. Additionally, $15 million of the Netflix fund will go to third parties and non-profits that offer emergency relief to out-of-work crew and cast in countries where there’s a large production base. Of that, Netflix said it will donate $1 million each to the SAG-AFTRA COVID-19 Disaster Fund, the Motion Picture & Television Fund, and the Actors Fund Emergency Assistance in the U.S., as well as $1 million between the AFC and Fondation des Artistes. Sarandos said the company is also working with industry organizations to bolster relief efforts in Europe, Latin America and Asia, where many of its movies and shows are shot. Netflix will also look at projects it was on production on when filming was suspended to determine if various crew members and workers need assistance.

Read more at Variety:

Netflix Creates $100 Million Coronavirus Relief Fund