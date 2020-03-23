Jailed Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus, NYT confirms

[CDC] [CDC]

• Sex criminal and former film producer, who is serving 23 years, now isolated from other prisoners and shows no symptoms

After a Reuters item on a rumor this weekend, on Monday the New York Times confirmed: Harvey Weinstein has contracted coronavirus.

Weinstein is being held in isolation at the Wende Correction Facility, east of Buffalo, in New York state.

“It was not clear why he had been tested,” when people who are not rich and famous rapists don't seem to be able to access tests for the virus that causes the potentially fatal illness COVID-19.

Excerpt:

Mr. Weinstein tested positive for the virus and was being held in isolation Monday at the Wende Correction Facility, east of Buffalo, according to the two people, who spoke anonymously because they were not authorized to talk to reporters. One of the people said the producer did not have symptoms and was under close observation. It was not clear why he had been tested. Mr. Weinstein falls squarely within the category of infected people for whom experts say the disease could be dangerous. He is 68 and has had a series of health problems in recent months.

Read more at the NYT:

Harvey Weinstein Tests Positive for the Coronavirus