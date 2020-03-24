Yale University's hugely popular "Science of Well Being" happiness class is now free online

In this course you will engage in a series of challenges designed to increase your own happiness and build more productive habits. As preparation for these tasks, Professor Laurie Santos reveals misconceptions about happiness, annoying features of the mind that lead us to think the way we do, and the research that can help us change. You will ultimately be prepared to successfully incorporate a specific wellness activity into your life.

Yale psychology professor Laurie Santos's course “Psychology and the Good Life" is the most popular class in the history of the university. Now it's available for anyone to take for free remotely through Coursera. The public online version of the class is called the " Science of Well-Being ." From the description:

Elementary school apologizes after children of color were asked by peers to role-play as slaves for lesson The principal of Lafayette Elementary School in Washington DC has apologized after a fifth grade lesson on the Civil War and Reconstruction had some children of color role-playing “a person of color drinking from a segregated water fountain and an enslaved person.” From CNN: During classroom circles and small group discussions, (principal Carrie) Broquard said, […] READ THE REST

School apologizes after parents complain that "Santa Goes Green" Christmas concert was anti-oil On Thursday, the Oxbow Prairie Horizons School in Saskatchewan, Canada staged their annual student Christmas concert. The show, “Santa Goes Green,” pissed off parents in the town where oil is one of the major industries. Here’s a description from the Santa Goes Green sheet music: Melting ice caps, global warming, surfing reindeer! The North Pole […] READ THE REST

Six-year-old brought a loaded gun to school for show-and-tell In Roswell, New Mexico, a six-year-old elementary school student carried a loaded revolver to class. According to police, the student had “no malicious intent” but rather brought in the gun for show-and-tell. According to KOB4, the police confiscated the weapon, notified the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department, and “escorted the parent and student […] READ THE REST

Rockubot is the sterilizing robot that can destroy germs throughout your home Even if you’ve never been germaphobic, events in recent weeks have probably made you a lot more conscious of bacteria, airborne viruses, and contaminants of every size, shape, and variety. From countertops to sofas, beds to carpets, even those beloved stuffed animals, they’re all likely chock full of more microscopic creepy crawlies and pathogens than […] READ THE REST

This cash management account helps you pay it forward Today, there’s no shortage of ways for consumers to live a socially conscious lifestyle. They now have access to vehicles with improved fuel economy, a wide selection of organic groceries and manufacturers are increasing the amount of recycled materials they use in their products. Despite these widespread shifts, the financial services sector hasn’t kept pace. […] READ THE REST