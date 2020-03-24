/ David Pescovitz / 11:41 am Tue Mar 24, 2020

Yale University's hugely popular "Science of Well Being" happiness class is now free online

Yale psychology professor Laurie Santos's course “Psychology and the Good Life" is the most popular class in the history of the university. Now it's available for anyone to take for free remotely through Coursera. The public online version of the class is called the "Science of Well-Being." From the description:

In this course you will engage in a series of challenges designed to increase your own happiness and build more productive habits. As preparation for these tasks, Professor Laurie Santos reveals misconceptions about happiness, annoying features of the mind that lead us to think the way we do, and the research that can help us change. You will ultimately be prepared to successfully incorporate a specific wellness activity into your life.

More about the course: "‘The Science of Well Being’: Yale’s most popular class ever available via Coursera" (Yale)