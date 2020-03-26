How To Train Your Robot, a free kids book by an engineer and his 10-year-old daughter

My buddy Ken Goldberg, a UC Berkeley professor of robotics, his 10-year-old daughter Blooma, and science communicator Ashley Chase wrote a delightful children's book called How to Train Your Robot! Illustrated by Dave Clegg, the story, about a fourth grade robotics club, is a fun and understandable introduction to how deep learning can help robots gain new skills in the messy, unstructured human world.
Thanks to support from the National Science Foundation and UC Berkeley's Lawrence Hall of Science, How to Train Your Robot is available as a free PDF online and student groups can request free hardcopies!
Andy Greene literally wrote the book on The Office. His book The Office: The Untold Story of the Greatest Sitcom of the 2000s: An Oral History is released today! Vulture has an excerpt from the book telling the behind-the-scenes story of “Stress Relief,” the two-part “fire drill” episode. Here’s a snip: Ben Silverman [producer]: The […]
Astronaut and physician Serena Auñón-Chancellor spent almost 200 days aboard the International Space Station. Here she is in orbit reading the wonderful book Ada Twist Scientist by Andrea Beaty. (Story Time From Space)
Dark Matter is a time travel story that reminded me of a Tom Clancy ‘Jack Ryan’ adventure and beats all the tropes over the head. Blake Crouch sets up a blazingly paced adventure revolving around what happens if a human can be placed in Schröedinger’s box, instead of damn cat. That human is Jason Dessen, […]
