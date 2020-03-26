/ Rob Beschizza / 7:05 am Thu Mar 26, 2020

Nine Inch Nails releases surprise new records

Nine Inch Nails released two new albums today, Ghosts V: Together and Ghosts VI: Locusts. They are follow-ups to 2008 Ghosts I-IV. [via Christian Eede at The Quietus]

TWO DIFFERENT RECORDS FOR TWO DIFFERENT MINDSETS. DOWNLOAD NOW FOR FREE. STAY SAFE!