Questing Beast reading the entire 1979 AD&D Dungeon Masters Guide

Ben of Questing Beast has begun reading all of Gary Gygax's 1979 roleplaying game masterwork, the AD&D Dungeon Masters Guide, on YouTube, After the first two videos, at around four hours in, it look like he's up to page 33. He estimates it'll take some 40 hours to read the entire book.
Of all of the D&D books, spanning four decades, the DM Guide had the most profound impact on me and will always hold a special place in my nerdy little heart. I'm sure many other RPGers of my generation (and beyond) feel the same way.
My favorite thing about joke D&D alignment charts is that I am always, always Chaotic Good. I just can’t avoid my nature, and everybody knows it. View this post on Instagram some friendly dos/donts A post shared by Aiden :) (@aidenarata) on Mar 15, 2020 at 8:53pm PDT Lawful Good: washing your hands, social distancing, and […]
From the Dungeon Masters Guild: Eat the Rich is a collection of explicitly anticapitalist adventures for the Dungeons & Dragons roleplaying game. Each original adventure dives into classic D&D tropes, and puts a new spin on them. Tackling issues of workers’ rights, health care, the prison industrial complex, the environment, animal rights, agriculture and more, […]
Ever since reading Gary Fine’s Shared Fantasy: Role-Playing Games as Social Worlds, in 1983, I have been keen on the idea of using RPGs as a learning tool, for sandboxing social interactions for the socially challenged, and as a potential therapeutic tool. This idea seems to really be gaining traction during the current D&D/RPG explosion […]
