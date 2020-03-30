/ Mark Frauenfelder / 10:49 am Mon Mar 30, 2020

Artist Audrey Kawasaki made a coloring page for kids and adults

Artist Audrey Kawasaki made this cute coloring page that you can print out and color.

 

For all the kids (and adults) staying safe at home, I made a coloring page for you! . You can save/download a hi-res from audreykawasaki.blogspot.com Link is in my bio. . If you would like me to see your coloring, you can hashtag #audkawacolor and tag me @audkawa . Hope everyone is staying safe, strong, and healthy. 💛 . #audkawacolor #coloringpage #coloring #audreykawasaki #audkawa

Image: Instagram/Audrey Kawasaki