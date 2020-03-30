Human testing of Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine to begin in September

American drug maker Johnson & Johnson said Monday it plans to begin the human testing phase of its experimental coronavirus vaccine by September 2020, with plans to make it available for emergency use in early 2021.

In January, J&J said it was already working on a possible coronavirus vaccine, using the same technologies with which scientists there developed an experimental Ebola vaccine.

