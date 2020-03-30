/ Mark Frauenfelder / 10:22 am Mon Mar 30, 2020

Video series about selling an ugly painting for a lot of money

YouTuber Reckless Ben says "the goal of this [8-part] series is to create one of the ugliest paintings we could think of and try to sell the painting for a large sum of money." The first episode alone has so many twists and turns that I can't be bothered to give a recap. I recommend that you just watch it.

Part 2:

Image: YouTube