Are you sufficiently wealthy and interesting to stay in this luxy pandemic retreat

Harbor is a community of makers, thinkers, and doers that can become your sanctuary. Harbor will give you an opportunity to meet, mingle, and collaborate with some of the brightest, forward-thinking individuals - no facemask required.
The villa is located in Southern California, and the exact location will be provided to the program participants once they are accepted.
Standard bedroom (bathroom shared with one other room) - $3000 per month
Premium bedroom (with full private bathroom) - $4000 per month
Deluxe bedroom (full private bathroom+office) - $6000 per month
