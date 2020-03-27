Americans are coronavirus panic-buying spiral hams and oatmilk

This right here is some seriously weird data from Nielsen today, about the sorts of things Americans have been purchasing as the coronavirus outbreak, and corresponding fear, spread.

As CNN Business's Nathaniel Meyersohn observed, the latest Nielsen sales data for week ending 3/21 is “insane.”

• Spiral hams: +622.1% from same time last year

• Baking yeast: +647.3

• Oat milk: +513.1%

• Shelf-stable tuna: +245.6%

Why did I not think to purchase a spiral ham.

I have everything else on the list, not oat milk, but shelf-stable milks.

I don't have a spiral ham.

I am regret.

