Mountain Goats have taken over a small Welsh town while humans are in quarantine

Not to be confused with the band the Mountain Goats (who should also take over more small Welsh towns), these hoofed mammals stormed the streets of Llandudno. While the 20,000 people in this seaside town stayed indoors to avoid the coronavirus, the goats saw an opportunity to reclaim the land as their own — to which I say, frolic, you glorious beasts, and may you continue to reign long after this is over.

Mountain goats of Great Orme hit Llandudno – in pictures [Peter Byrne / The Guardian]