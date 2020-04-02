"I am Covid" man jailed after coughing on cop

A man who coughed on a police officer in the UK after declaring "I am Covid" is off to jail for six months, convicted of assaulting an emergency worker.

Adam Lewis, 55, told the officer: "I am Covid and I am going to cough in your face and you will get it." ...

The officer was told that a man had been seen trying the handles of car doors in the area, magistrates heard. Lewis resisted the officer's attempt to search him and smashed a bottle of wine he was holding on the floor, police said. As well as coughing on the officer, Lewis also tried to cough up phlegm and threatened to bite him