Man licks window

I just read this article about conservatives who still think coronavirus is a hoax and are gathering, shaking hands, etc., to stick it to the libs. Then I saw this video of an angry man licking a window because he was annoyed "that hours had changed at TD Bank due to COVID virus."

"I am Covid" man jailed after coughing on cop A man who coughed on a police officer in the UK after declaring “I am Covid” is off to jail for six months, convicted of assaulting an emergency worker. Adam Lewis, 55, told the officer: “I am Covid and I am going to cough in your face and you will get it.” … The officer […] READ THE REST

Samuel L Jackson reads "Stay the F at home" You know what you’re gonna get and the master delivers. The recital begins at 6:08. While Jimmy is in quarantine, he checks in with the great Samuel L. Jackson at his home. Sam talks about canceling his trip to Italy with Magic Johnson, Jimmy wanting to be a part of their annual vacation, watching “Tiger […] READ THE REST

New York prisoners offered $6 an hour to dig mass graves New York City has offered prisoners personal protective equipment and $6 an hour to dig mass graves, reports Ryan Grim for The Intercept. The best-case scenario suggests 100,000-240,000 dead in the next few weeks from coronavirus infections, according to NBC News, and New York City is the hardest-hit metro area in the country. So someone’s […] READ THE REST

