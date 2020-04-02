/ Rob Beschizza / 5:16 am Thu Apr 2, 2020

Man licks window

I just read this article about conservatives who still think coronavirus is a hoax and are gathering, shaking hands, etc., to stick it to the libs. Then I saw this video of an angry man licking a window because he was annoyed "that hours had changed at TD Bank due to COVID virus."

"Fuck you, cunt!"

Word and image, complementing one another perfectly.