Look at this amazing popsicle stick house

Wow. That's all I can manage to get out of my keyboard, I'm so astonished by how gorgeous and dedicated this wonderful crafted popsicle stick house is.

IMGURian @dawilah is taking this to a completely different level. I love it.

The build video is glorious.

I feel a real fondness for the medium, as a GenXer who was taught to do craft projects in the 1970s. Oh yeah we used popsicle sticks.