Zoom patches Windows vulnerability that let attackers steal your Windows login from dodgy chat links

The suddenly popular videoconferencing app Zoom has issued a patch for a vulnerability in its Windows client that allowed attackers to steal the user's Windows login credentials from malicious chat links.
“Zoom issued a fix for this and other bugs, promising better transparency going forward,” reports Mark Hachman at PCWorld:
An unpatched vulnerability within Zoom allows an attacker to drop a malicious link into a chat window and use it to steal a Windows password, according to reports.
A hacker could use an attack called a UNC path injection to expose credentials, according to an attack posted on Twitter and subsequently followed up with an additional video. According to The Hacker News, that's because Windows exposes a user's login name and password to a remote server when attempting to connect to it and download a file.
Update: After this story and others went live April 1, Zoom CEO Eric Yuan addressed Zoom security and other issues in a blog post. Part of the blog post detailed a bug fix to be released, which would fix the UNC vulnerability described in our original story, among other things. The fix appears to be pushing out automatically to users. PCWorld staff who've already received the fix report the version number as 4.6.9 (19253.0401).
Update: Zoom issues fix for UNC vulnerability that lets hackers steal Windows credentials via chat
“Researchers conclude that Zoom uses non-industry-standard cryptographic techniques with identifiable weaknesses and is not suitable for sensitive communications.”
