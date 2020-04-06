Small gallery of DIY hazmat outfits

The United States was woefully unprepared for a pandemic, as evidenced by these desperate attempts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Oculus product design manager makes a facemask with LED display Yesterday's outing inspired me to make a more fashion-forward mask, with distance warnings and an equalizer effect responding to the sound of my voice. Also a goofy mouth graphic because why not? pic.twitter.com/URDfQhbovO — Chelsea Klukas (@chelscore) April 6, 2020 Chelsea Klukas is a product design manager at Oculus and she made this cool facemask […] READ THE REST

Stream this powerful theatre production about class and motherhood right now Theatre companies have been hit particularly hard by the coronavirus quarantine. While the communal accessibility of theatre is a large part of the artform’s pedigree and appeal, professional productions are often tight for money, even in the best of times. With limited runs, and plenty of hands-on-deck required on a nightly basis, many professional theatres […] READ THE REST

Medical professionals and Healthcare providers are getting their pay cut while dealing with COVID-19 From ProPublica: Most ER providers in the U.S. work for staffing companies that have contracts with hospitals. Those staffing companies are losing revenue as hospitals postpone elective procedures and non-coronavirus patients avoid emergency rooms. Health insurers are processing claims more slowly as they adapt to a remote workforce. […] [A memo from Alteon Health, a […] READ THE REST

Your barista may be at home, but that doesn’t mean your coffee game should suffer Gather round, young and old — and hear tales of bygone days. Back in olden times, citizens would mass at a house of coffee, wherein skilled java alchemists would concoct special blends and apply artisanal wizardry to make each steaming chalice an appointment for the taste buds. Granted, said wizards, once known as baristas, were […] READ THE REST

Learn to play the piano, but not in that horrible after-school way you’re thinking Whether it was Bach or Chopin, Ray Charles or Jerry Lee Lewis, Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Alicia Keys or Norah Jones, there was someone whose mastery on the piano made you think, wow, I wish I knew how to do that. It’s a singular, almost timeless skill — and if you love music, there’s no […] READ THE REST